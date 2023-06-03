June 3

Today should be sunny with a high near 96 and wind 6 to 14 mph from the south. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 61 and wind 12 to 17 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 65.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 98 degrees and the low was 69.

100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 57.

Tucson's record high for May 30 is 110 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 42, set in 1909.

Today should be sunny with a high near 98 and wind 7 to 14 mph from the south. Tonight should be clear with a low around 63 and wind 5 to 14 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 69.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 97 degrees and the low was 63.

100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 53.