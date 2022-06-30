Today's Tucson weather forecast: June 30

June 30

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 98 and a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms or showers, mainly after 11 a.m. The chance of rain reduces to 20 percent in the evening and the low will be 77.

Last year on June 30, the high was 100 and the low 79 and there was a trace of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 105 and the low 71. One hundred years ago, the high was 100 and the low 71.

The record high for June 30 is 112, set in 1989. The normal high is 102.

June 29

Today expect a high near 101 with a 40 percent chance of showers after noon and a 40 percent chance in the evening. The low should be around 77. Yesterday's high was 101 degrees.

Last year on June 29, the high was 99 degrees and the low 77 and there was a trace of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 104 and the low 67. One hundred years ago the high was 97 and the low 74.

The record high for June 29 is 116, set in 1994. Does 101 sound a little better now? The normal high is 102.

June 28

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 100 and a low around 77. There is a 30 percent chance of rain later this afternoon and this evening. Yesterday's high was 96 degrees and 0.11 of an inch of rain fell at the airport.

One year ago on June 28, the high was 103 and the low 81. Fifty years ago today the high was 102 and the low 62. One hundred years ago the high was 96 and the low 69.

The record high for this date is 115 degrees, set in 1994. The normal high is 102.

June 27

Today's high is expected to be 99 degrees with a 50 percent chance of showers after noon. The chance for showers this evening is about 40 percent and the low should be about 74 degrees. Yesterday's high was 96.

One year ago on June 27, the high was 107 degrees and the low 75. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 99 degrees and the low 64.

The record high for June 27 is 112 degrees, set in 2011. The normal high is 102.

June 26

Today expect a high of 101 with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing into the evening at a 60 percent chance. The low is expected to be 74. Yesterday's high was 101 degrees.

One year ago on June 26, the high was 103 and the low 75. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 98 and the low 61.

The record high for June 26 is 117 degrees, set in 1990. That is the highest recorded temperature in Tucson. The normal high is 102.

June 25

Today expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and continuing at 30 percent into the evening. The high should be 104 and the low 77. Yesterday's high was 102 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on June 25, the high was 102 and the low 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 and the low 64.

The record high for June 25 is 115, set in 1994. The normal high is 102.

June 24

Today brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 103 and a low of 75. Yesterday's high was 103 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on June 24, the high was 99 and the low 75 and there was no measurable rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 97 and the low 62.

The record high for June 24 is 113, set in 2017, and the normal high is 102.

