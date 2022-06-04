Today's Tucson weather forecast: June 4

Dust-Devil Lifts Tucsonan In Air

Baby Tornado Rips Roof Off Warehouse, Scatters Tons Of Steel Over 3 Autos

By Dean Prichard

A dust-devil with the oomph of a tornado dipped into Tucson yesterday afternoon and slammed tons of corrugated steel roofing along N. 5th avenue at E. 7th street.

A new car was buried and two other cars damaged.

Nearly a half-block of steel and beam roof was ripped off the Arizona Lumber and Supply Co.

A pedestrian was lifted four inches off the sidewalk.

"I managed to grab some iron bars on a store window as I zoomed upward or I might have ended up in the sky," said Clifford Young, 2237 N. Ralph Ave. "It was terrifying … funniest feeling, like I had no weight and was nothing."

Damage to the lumber company warehouse was estimated at several thousand dollars.

The whole roof was lifted into the sky ─ along with a dark mass of boxes, cans, signs, sod and miscellaneous items ─ and showered down on the normally busy intersection.

A half-dozen steel sections the size of a billboard were pitched against the Oliver Drachman Cleaning plant a half-block across the intersection.

Miraculously, police said, no one was hurt. The three damaged cars were parked and empty. No one happened to be walking along either street at or near the intersection.

Scores of witnesses nearby said the dust-devil came in with the roar of a locomotive, striking with a thunderous metallic clang.

Two blocks to the northwest, a finger of the whirlwind raked the corrugated roof off an auto wash building on E. 6th street a half block west of N. 6th avenue.

One 20-foot-long hunk of metal was wrapped neatly around the top of a power pole. Another sheet sliced through two power lines, leaving them dangling dangerously.

Ownership of the new car buried under 100-foot strips of metal roofing was undetermined late yesterday. Police said it would be up to the lumber company to get wrecking crews to remove the debris.