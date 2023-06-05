June 5
Today should be sunny with a high near 103 and wind ranging from 6 to 14 mph. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 66 and southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.
- Last year on this date the high was 100 degrees and the low was 66.
- 50 years ago on this date, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 58.
- 100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 53.
Tucson's record high for June 5 is 110 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 46, set in 1908.
June 4
Today should be sunny with a high near 102 and light wind ranging from 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 68 and wind 5 to 15 mph.
- Last year on this date the high was 99 degrees and the low was 74.
- 50 years ago on this date, the high was 90 degrees and the low was 57.
- 100 years ago, the high was 89 degrees and the low was 53.
Tucson's record high for June 4 is 112 degrees, set in 1990. The record low is 43, set in 1908.
June 3
June 2
June 1
May 31
May 30
Today should be sunny with a high near 96 and wind 6 to 14 mph from the south. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 61 and wind 12 to 17 mph.
- Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 65.
- 50 years ago on this date, the high was 98 degrees and the low was 69.
- 100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 57.
