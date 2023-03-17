March 17

Today should be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and southeast winds of 5-11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 42. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 52 degrees, the low was 38 and there was 11 hundredths of an inch of rain.. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for March 13 is 91 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1956. The record precipitation for this date is 97 hundredths of an inch, set in 1982.

March 12

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and light, variable winds. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees. Yesterday's high was 77 degrees and the low was 52.

Last year on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 34. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 58 degrees, the low was 39 and there was 61 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 69 degrees and the low was 34.

The record high for March 12 is 93 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1899. The record precipitation for this date is 74 hundredths of an inch, set in 1922. Record snowfall is 6 inches, set in 1922.

