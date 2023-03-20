March 20

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and some light wind is expected throughout the day. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees. Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 48. One hundred years ago the high was 81 degrees and the low was 53.

The record high for March 20 is 94 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1903.

Today should be partly sunny with a slight breeze and a high near 72 degrees. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 46. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 74 degrees and the low was 42. One hundred years ago the high was 73 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for March 19 is 95 degrees, set in 1907. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1897.

Today should be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and southeast winds of 5-11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 42. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 52 degrees, the low was 38 and there was 11 hundredths of an inch of rain.. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for March 13 is 91 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1956. The record precipitation for this date is 97 hundredths of an inch, set in 1982.

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and light, variable winds. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees. Yesterday's high was 77 degrees and the low was 52.

Last year on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 34. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 58 degrees, the low was 39 and there was 61 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 69 degrees and the low was 34.

The record high for March 12 is 93 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1899. The record precipitation for this date is 74 hundredths of an inch, set in 1922. Record snowfall is 6 inches, set in 1922.

