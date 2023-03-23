March 23

Last year on this date the high was 75 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 50 degrees, the low was 37 and there was one tenth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 31.

March 22

Last year on this date the high was 74 degrees and the low was 43. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees, the low was 39 and there was 1 tenth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 68 degrees and the low was 28.

March 21

Last year on this date the high was 68 degrees, the low was 47 and there was 3 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 61 degrees, the low was 45 and there was 1 hundredth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 50.

March 20

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and some light wind is expected throughout the day. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees. Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 48. One hundred years ago the high was 81 degrees and the low was 53.

The record high for March 20 is 94 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1903.

March 19

Today should be partly sunny with a slight breeze and a high near 72 degrees. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 46. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 74 degrees and the low was 42. One hundred years ago the high was 73 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for March 19 is 95 degrees, set in 1907. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1897.

March 18