March 4

Last year on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 68 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was 63 degrees, the low was 37 and there was 3 hundredths of an inch of rain.

March 3

According to the National Weather Service, Tucson has had more snow this season ─ 1.5 inches ─ than Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

March 2

Last year on this date the high was 87 degrees and the low was 46. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 42. One hundred years ago the high was 66 degrees and the low was 46.

March 1

Last year on this date the high was 83 degrees and the low was 42. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 45. One hundred years ago the high was 70 degrees and the low was 48.

Feb. 28

Last year on this date the high was 81 degrees and the low was 47. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 68 degrees and the low was 48.

Feb. 27

Today should be sunny with a high near 64 degrees. Widespread frost is likely before 8 a.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 36 and areas of frost after 4 a.m.

Yesterday's high was 61 degrees, the low was 38 and there was 21 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 74 degrees and the low was 33. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 75 degrees and the low was 46. One hundred years ago the high was 64 degrees and the low was 30.

The record high for Feb. 27 is 88 degrees, set in 1986. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1937. Record precipitation for this date is 1.1 inches set in 1942.

Feb. 26

Today we are likely to see rain, mainly before 10 a.m. with the chance at 80%. The high should be near 53 degrees. Tonight expect widespread frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, it should be clear with a low around 33 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 76 degrees and the low was 47.

Last year on this date the high was 66 degrees and the low was 35. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago the high was 69 degrees, the low was 45 and there was a trace amount of rain.