March 8

Last year on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 33. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 62 degrees, the low was 34 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 65 degrees, the low was 50 and there was 2 hundredths of an inch of rain.

March 7

Last year on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 35. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 62 degrees, the low was 41 and there was 2 tenths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 71 degrees and the low was 38.

March 6

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and west-northwest wind of 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees and winds becoming light and variable after midnight.

Last year on this date the high was 61 degrees, the low was 42 and there was a trace amount of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 38. One hundred years ago the high was 67 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for March 6 is 93 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1896.

March 5

Today will be a lot like yesterday. It should be sunny with a high near 74 degrees. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. This is ideal weather for the Tucson Festival of Books.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 37.

Last year on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 45. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 56 degrees, the low was 43 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 59 degrees, the low was 40 and there was 56 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for March 5 is 96 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1948.

March 4

Last year on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 68 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was 63 degrees, the low was 37 and there was 3 hundredths of an inch of rain.

March 3

According to the National Weather Service, Tucson has had more snow this season ─ 1.5 inches ─ than Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

March 2