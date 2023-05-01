May 1

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and possible blowing dust in the afternoon. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy and breezy with a low of 58.

Yesterday's high was 100, making April 30 the first 100-degree day in Tucson this year.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 61. Fifty years ago on this date, the high was 70 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago, the high was 83 degrees and the low was 43.

The record high for May 1 is 100 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 37 degrees, set in 1906.

April 30

Today should have mostly sunny with a high near 101 degrees and light winds in the afternoon. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 98 degrees and the low was 60.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date, the high was 68 degrees and the low was 51. One hundred years ago, the high was 87 degrees and the low was 48.

The record high for April 30 is 101 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 36 degrees, set in 1899.

Yesterday's high was 94 degrees and the low was 59.

Today should be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and southwest winds of 7-14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Tonight should be clear with a low around 57 degrees and southeast winds of 6-11 mph after midnight with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Yesterday's high was 92 degrees and the low was 59.

Last year on this date the high was 83 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 79 degrees and the low was 50. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 40.

The record high for April 24 is 99 degrees, set in 1996. The record low is 35 degrees, set in 1937.

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and light, variable winds that will become west winds at 8-13 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 57.

Yesterday's high was 89 degrees and the low was 54.

Last year on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 75 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for April 23 is 100 degrees, set in 2012. The record low is 37 degrees, set in 1923. Record precipitation for this date in 81 hundredths of an inch, set in 1905.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 81 degrees and the low was 42. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 53.

