May 15

Today should be partly cloudy with a high near 96 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 67 and southeast wind.

Last year on this date the high was 105 degrees and the low was 65.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 85 degrees and the low was 63.

100 years ago, the high was 90 degrees and the low was 53.

The record high for May 15 is 105 degrees, set in 2022. The record low is 43, set in 1933.

May 14

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 66.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 57.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 87 degrees and the low was 60.

100 years ago, the high was 87 degrees and the low was 56.

The record high for May 14 is 104 degrees, set in 1988. The record low is 41, set in 1933.

May 13

Today should be sunny with a high near 95 degrees and some calm wind. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 66 and northwest wind 8 to 16 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 50.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 88 degrees and the low was 61.

100 years ago, the high was 83 degrees and the low was 61.

The record high for May 13 is 105 degrees, set in 1988. The record low is 39 degrees, set in 1933.

May 12

Today should be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and light and variable winds. Tonight should be clear with a low around 60 and possible light winds.

Last year on this date the high was 87 degrees and the low was 55.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 58.

100 years ago, the high was 91 degrees and the low was 56.

The record high for May 12 is 107 degrees, set in 1996. The record low is 38 degrees, set in 1933.

Today should be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and light winds in the afternoon. Tonight should be clear with a low around 57 and possible light winds.

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 85 degrees and the low was 52.

100 years ago, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 57.

The record high for May 8 is 106 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 40 degrees, set in 1965.

Today should be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and light winds in the morning. Tonight should be clear with a low around 56 and possible light winds.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low was 64.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 81 degrees and the low was 47.

100 years ago, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 59.