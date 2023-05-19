May 19

May 18

May 17

May 16

May 15

Today should be partly cloudy and breezy with a high near 96 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 66, southeast wind and a 30 percent chance of rain before 9 p.m.

Last year on this date the high was 105 degrees and the low was 65.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 85 degrees and the low was 63.

100 years ago, the high was 90 degrees and the low was 53.

The record high for May 15 is 105 degrees, set in 2022. The record low is 43, set in 1933.

May 14

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 66.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 57.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 87 degrees and the low was 60.

100 years ago, the high was 87 degrees and the low was 56.

The record high for May 14 is 104 degrees, set in 1988. The record low is 41, set in 1933.

May 13

Today should be sunny with a high near 95 degrees and some calm wind. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 66 and northwest wind 8 to 16 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 50.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 88 degrees and the low was 61.

100 years ago, the high was 83 degrees and the low was 61.