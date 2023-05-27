May 27

May 26

May 25

May 24

May 23

May 22

Today should be sunny with a high near 98 and wind 5 to 11 mph. Tonight should be clear with a low around 64.

Last year on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 64.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 88 degrees and the low was 60.

100 years ago, the high was 86 degrees and the low was 50.

The record high for May 22 is 109 degrees, set in 2005. The record low is 43, set in 1902.

May 21

Today should be sunny with a high near 94 and wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 66.

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 88 degrees and the low was 61.

100 years ago, the high was 83 degrees and the low was 53.

The record high for May 21 is 107 degrees, set in 2005. The record low is 42, set in 1899.

May 20