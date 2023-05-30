May 30

Today should be sunny with a high near 96 and wind 6 to 14 mph from the south. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 61 and wind 12 to 17 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 65.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 98 degrees and the low was 69.

100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 57.

Tucson's record high for May 30 is 110 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 42, set in 1909.

May 29

Today should be sunny with a high near 98 and wind 7 to 14 mph from the south. Tonight should be clear with a low around 63 and wind 5 to 14 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 69.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 97 degrees and the low was 63.

100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 53.

Tucson's record high for May 29 is 111 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 43, set in 1918.

May 28

May 27

May 26

May 25

May 24

May 23

May 22

Today should be sunny with a high near 98 and wind 5 to 11 mph. Tonight should be clear with a low around 64.

Last year on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 64.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 88 degrees and the low was 60.

100 years ago, the high was 86 degrees and the low was 50.

The record high for May 22 is 109 degrees, set in 2005. The record low is 43, set in 1902.

May 21

Today should be sunny with a high near 94 and wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 66.

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 88 degrees and the low was 61.

100 years ago, the high was 83 degrees and the low was 53.