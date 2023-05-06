May 6

May 5

May 4

May 3

May 2

May 1

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and possible blowing dust in the afternoon. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy and breezy with a low of 58.

Yesterday's high was 100, making April 30 the first 100-degree day in Tucson this year.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 61. Fifty years ago on this date, the high was 70 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago, the high was 83 degrees and the low was 43.

The record high for May 1 is 100 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 37 degrees, set in 1906.

April 30

Today should have mostly sunny with a high near 101 degrees and light winds in the afternoon. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 98 degrees and the low was 60.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date, the high was 68 degrees and the low was 51. One hundred years ago, the high was 87 degrees and the low was 48.

The record high for April 30 is 101 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 36 degrees, set in 1899.

April 29

Yesterday's high was 94 degrees and the low was 59.