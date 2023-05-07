May 7

Today should be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and light winds in the morning. Tonight should be clear with a low around 56 and possible light winds.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low was 64.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 81 degrees and the low was 47.

100 years ago, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 59.

The record high for May 7 is 105 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 37 degrees, set in 1915.

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and possible blowing dust in the afternoon. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy and breezy with a low of 58.

Yesterday's high was 100, making April 30 the first 100-degree day in Tucson this year.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 61. Fifty years ago on this date, the high was 70 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago, the high was 83 degrees and the low was 43.