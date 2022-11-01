Today's Tucson weather forecast: Nov. 1

Record Rainfall Deluges Tucson With 1.86 Inches

By SEALE DOSS

Steady rain brought Tucson its heaviest October downpour in weather bureau history yesterday ─ a near-two-inch deluge which left autos stalled, planes grounded and telephones out of order at the rain's two-day peak in mid-afternoon.

Most of the north side streets were flooded. Both the Rillito creek and Santa Cruz rover, dry ordinarily, became roaring torrents.

And the weatherman who had forecast clear skies, spent the afternoon blushing.

A storm front coming up from Mexico, the U.S. Weather Bureau's "blind spot," was the cause of it all. Despite the fact yesterday's 1.86 inches of rain was a record for the entire month of October, it's not over yet. The prediction for today: more showers.

Weather bureau officials went back to July 24, 1948 to find a 24-hour period which brought so much rainfall. On that date a total of 1.87 inches of rain fell.