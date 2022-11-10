Today's Tucson weather forecast: Nov. 10

Nov. 10

Yesterday's high was 76 degrees and the low was 54.

Nov. 9

Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 48.

Nov. 8

Today is Election Day and the weather shouldn't keep you from voting.

Expect today to be sunny with a high near 82 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 49.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 48.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 69 degrees, the low was 42 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 81 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Nov. 8 is 91 degrees, set in 1906. The record low is 27, set in 1924. The normal high is 78 degrees.

Nov. 7

Today is expected to be mostly cloudy through mid-morning and then clearing with a high near 82 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 48.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 45.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 56. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 54. One hundred years ago the high was 81 degrees and the low was 34.

The record high for Nov. 7 is 90 degrees, set in 2012. The record low is 28, set in 1947.

Nov. 6

Today should be sunny with a high near 81 degrees southeast winds at 5-7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Tonight should bring increasing clouds with a low around 49 and light and variable wind.

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 36.

Last year on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 70 degrees and the low was 42. One hundred years ago the high was 78 degrees and the low was 29, a tie for the record.

The record high for Nov. 6 is 93 degrees, set in 1999. The record low is 29, set in 1935. The normal high is 79 degrees.

Nov. 5

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees with light and variable winds from the northwest at 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 43.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees and the low was 37.

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 65 degrees and the low was 27, a tie for the record.

The record high for Nov. 5 is 94 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 27, set in 1935.

Nov. 4

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 62 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5-8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5-7 mph.

Yesterday's high was 65 degrees, the low was 46 and there was a trace amount of precipitation.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 46. One hundred years ago the high was 65 degrees and the low was 29, a tie for the current record.

The record high for Nov. 4 is 91 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1956.

Nov. 3

Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees by noon. The temperature should fall to a high of around 49 for the rest of the day. There is a chance of rain and then a possible thunderstorm after 5 p.m. The overall chance of rain is 60 percent. Tonight's low should be around 38 with a 60 percent chance of rain before 8 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 78 degrees and the low was 51.

Last year on this date the high was 84 degrees and the low was 49. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 41. One hundred years ago the high was 70 degrees and the low was 55.