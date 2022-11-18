Today's Tucson weather forecast: Nov. 18

Nov. 18

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 46.

Nov. 17

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees and the low was 38.

Nov. 16

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 38.

Nov. 15

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 38.

Nov. 14

Expect today to be sunny with a high near 66. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 40.

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees, the low was 44 and there was a trace amount of rain..

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 41. One hundred years ago the high was 59 degrees and the low was 25.

The record high for 90 degrees, set in 1999. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1916.

Nov. 13

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Winds will come from the west in the afternoon and increase to 13-18 mph with gusts up to 28 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 38 degrees and winds will be somewhat calmer.

Yesterday's high was 76 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees, setting a new record, and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 63 degrees and the low was 35. One hundred years ago the high was 63 degrees and the low was 27.

The record high for 88 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 21 degrees, set in 1898. The normal high is 76 degrees.

Nov. 12