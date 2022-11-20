 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Tucson weather forecast: Nov. 20

Nov. 20

Today should be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and winds from the east at 10-14 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 40 and calmer winds.

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 41.

Last year on this date the high was 81 degrees and the low was 51. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 58 degrees and the low was 38. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for Nov. 20 is 88 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1921. The normal high is 73 degrees.

Nov. 19

Today should be sunny with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 44.

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 44.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 62 degrees and the low was 38. One hundred years ago the high was 81 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Nov. 19 is 88 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1921. The normal high is 74 degrees.

Nov. 18

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 46.

Nov. 17

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees and the low was 38.

Nov. 16

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 38.

Nov. 15

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 38.

Nov. 14

Expect today to be sunny with a high near 66. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 40.

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees, the low was 44 and there was a trace amount of rain..

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 41. One hundred years ago the high was 59 degrees and the low was 25.

The record high for 90 degrees, set in 1999. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1916.

 

Outdoor enthusiast and former Arizona Daily Star reporter Doug Kreutz celebrated the early fall colors in the Catalinas in 2016.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

