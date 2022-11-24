Today's Tucson weather forecast: Nov. 24

Nov. 24

Nov. 23

Today should be sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Tonight, expect a low around 38.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 43.

Last year on this date the high was 80 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 59 degrees and the low was 33. One hundred years ago the high was 69 degrees and the low was 33.

The record high for Nov. 21 is 89 degrees, set in 1897. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1898. The normal high is 73 degrees.

Nov. 21

Today should be sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Tonight, expect increasing clouds with a low around 44.

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees and the low was 49.

Last year on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 45. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 66 degrees and the low was 45. One hundred years ago the high was 67 degrees and the low was 45.

The record high for Nov. 23 is 89 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 49 degrees, set in 1931. The normal high is 58 degrees.

Nov. 20

Today should be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and winds from the east at 10-14 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 40 and calmer winds.

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 41.

Last year on this date the high was 81 degrees and the low was 51. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 58 degrees and the low was 38. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for Nov. 20 is 88 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1921. The normal high is 73 degrees.

Nov. 19

Today should be sunny with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 44.

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 44.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 62 degrees and the low was 38. One hundred years ago the high was 81 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Nov. 19 is 88 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1921. The normal high is 74 degrees.

Nov. 18

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 46.

Nov. 17

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees and the low was 38.

Nov. 16

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 38.

Nov. 15