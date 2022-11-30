Today's Tucson weather forecast: Nov. 30

Nov. 30
Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 46.
Nov. 29
Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 42.
Nov. 27
Nov. 26
Nov. 25
Nov. 24
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.
Local Weather
