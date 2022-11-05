Today's Tucson weather forecast: Nov. 5

Nov. 5

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees with light and variable winds from the northwest at 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 43.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees and the low was 37.

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 65 degrees and the low was 27, a tie for the record.

The record high for Nov. 5 is 94 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 27, set in 1935.

Nov. 4

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 62 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5-8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5-7 mph.

Yesterday's high was 65 degrees, the low was 46 and there was a trace amount of precipitation.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 46. One hundred years ago the high was 65 degrees and the low was 29, a tie for the current record.

The record high for Nov. 4 is 91 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1956.

Nov. 3

Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees by noon. The temperature should fall to a high of around 49 for the rest of the day. There is a chance of rain and then a possible thunderstorm after 5 p.m. The overall chance of rain is 60 percent. Tonight's low should be around 38 with a 60 percent chance of rain before 8 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 78 degrees and the low was 51.

Last year on this date the high was 84 degrees and the low was 49. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 41. One hundred years ago the high was 70 degrees and the low was 55.

The record high for Nov. 3 is 93 degrees, set in 2020. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1956. The normal high is 80 degrees.

Nov. 2

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and winds from the southeast at 7-12 mph. Winds will change in the afternoon to southwest at 13-18 mph with gusts up to 28 mph. Tonight, expect increasing clouds and a low around 51 with winds from the southwest at 7-11 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 81 degrees and the low was 53.

Last year on this date the high was 84 degrees and the low was 53. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 67 degrees and the low was 35. One hundred years ago the high was 78 degrees and the low was 40.

The record high for Nov. 2 is 93 degrees, set in 1916. The record low is 33, set in 1956.

Nov. 1

Oct. 31

Happy Halloween!

Today should be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and light wind. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with a low around 52 and calm winds from the southeast about 6 mph in the evening for trick or treating.

Yesterday's high was 79 degrees and the low was 48.

Last year on this date the high was 86 degrees and the low was 56. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 54 degrees, the low was 38 and there was a trace amount of precipitation. One hundred years ago the high was 69 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for Oct. 31 is 93 degrees, set in 1916. The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1900.

Oct. 30

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and winds from the southeast at 5-8 mph. Tonight should be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 49. Winds should be from the northwest at 5-7 mph.

Yesterday's high was 81 degrees and the low was 49.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 58 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 64 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Oct. 30 is 94 degrees, set in 2001. The record low is 26, set in 1971.

On Oct. 30, 1951, Tucson got its heaviest rain in history, at least up until that point. From the Arizona Daily Star, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1951: