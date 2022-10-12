Today's Tucson weather forecast: Oct. 12

Oct. 12

Today should be sunny with a high near 90 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 64.

Yesterday's high was 88 degrees and the low was 59.

Last year on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 49. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 87 degrees, the low was 61 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 90 degrees and the low was 58.

The record high for Oct. 12 is 99 degrees, set in 1998.

Oct. 11

Today should be sunny with a high near 87. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 63.

Yesterday's high was 86 degrees, the low was 60 and there was one tenth of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 84 degrees and the low was 51. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 57. One hundred years ago the high was 91 degrees and the low was 60.

The record high for Oct. 11 is 99 degrees, set in 1950.

Oct. 10

Today should be sunny with a high near 85 and a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 62.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 62.

Last year on this date the high was 82 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 57. One hundred years ago the high was 96 degrees and the low was 60.

The record high for Oct. 10 is 99 degrees, set in 1996.

Oct. 9

Today is expected to be sunny through mid-morning and the becoming partly cloudy with a high near 84 and a 30 percent chance of rain in the mid-afternoon. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 61 and a 20 percent chance of rain before 8 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 84 degrees, the low was 65 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 62. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 86 degrees and the low was 60. One hundred years ago the high was 93 degrees and the low was 60.

The record high for Oct. 9 is 100 degrees, set in 1996.

Oct. 8

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain in the later afternoon. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 62 and a 30 percent chance of rain before midnight.

Yesterday's high was 86 degrees and the low was 65.

Last year on this date the high was 97 degrees and the low was 63. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 83 degrees and the low was 60. One hundred years ago the high was 97 degrees and the low was 56.

The record high for Oct. 8 is 191, set in 1910.

Oct. 7

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 86 and a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 and a 30 percent chance of rain before 8 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 86 degrees and the low was 63.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 63. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 79 degrees and the low was 65. One hundred years ago the high was 96 degrees and the low was 58.

The record high for Oct. 7 is 101 degrees, set in 2020.

Oct. 6

Today, expect a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. with increasing clouds and a high near 88 degrees. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a lo around 64 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 89 degrees, the low was 62 and there was 3 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 63. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 84 degrees, the low was 64 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 93 degrees and the low was 59.

The record high for Oct. 6 is 101 degrees, set in 1987.