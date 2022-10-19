Today's Tucson weather forecast: Oct. 19

Oct. 19

Today should be sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 58.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 62.

Last year on this date the high was 82 degrees and the low was 59. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 67 degrees, the low was 55 and there was 1.75 inches of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 58.

The record high for Oct. 19 is 98 degrees, set in 1933. The record low is 35, set in 1904.

Oct. 18

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 82 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 59.

Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 54.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees, the low was 62 and there was 1.01 inches of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 60.

The record high for Oct. 18 is 98 degrees, set in 1933. The normal high is 86 degrees.

Oct. 17

Today should be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 58.

Yesterday's high was 76 degrees, the low was 58 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 62. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees, the low was 65 and there was 7 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 86 degrees, the low was 49 and there was 4 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for Oct. 17 is 99 degrees, set in 2009.

Oct. 16

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 55.

Yesterday's high was 87 degrees, the low was 66 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 61. One hundred years ago the high was 86 degrees and the low was 46.

The record high for Oct. 16 is 101 degrees, set in 2020.

Oct. 15

Mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees and an 80 percent chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 59 and an 80 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Yesterday's high was 87 degrees and the low was 64.

Last year on this date the high was 84 degrees and the low was 45. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 60. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 52.

The record high for Oct. 15 is 99 degrees, set in 2011.

Oct. 14

Today is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 92 degrees. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 67.

Yesterday's high was 92 degrees and the low was 63.

Last year on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 45. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 61. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 50.

The record high for Oct. 14 is 98 degrees, set in 2020. The normal high is 87 degrees.

Oct. 13

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 63.

Yesterday's high was 91 degrees and the low was 61.

Last year on this date the high was 75 degrees and the low was 42. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 63. One hundred years ago the high was 84 degrees and the low was 59.