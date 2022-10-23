Today's Tucson weather forecast: Oct. 23

Oct. 23

Today should bring increasing clouds with a high near 74 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m. Tonight should be cloudy with a low around 50 and a 60 percent chance of rain — possibly a thunderstorm — before midnight and more rain after midnight.

Yesterday's high was 88 degrees and the ow was 66.

Last year on this date the high was 86 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 75 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 60.

The record high for Oct. 23 is 96 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 29, set in 1906.

Oct. 22

Today should be mostly cloudy and then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 86 degrees. Winds will increase to 15-20 mph out of the southwest in the afternoon. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 59 and winds from the southwest at 10-18 mph.

Yesterday's high was 91 degrees and the low was 59.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 56. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 70 degrees and the low was 46. One hundred years ago the high was 84 degrees and the low was 48.

The record high for Oct. 22 is 96 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 29, set in 1908.

Oct. 21

Today should be sunny with a high near 90 degrees. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 63.

Yesterday's high was 89 degrees and the low was 61.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 65 degrees and the low was 48. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 48.

The record high for Oct. 21 is 96 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 33 degrees, set in 1920.

Oct. 20

Expect today to be sunny with a high near 88 degrees. Tonight expect it to be mostly clear with a low around 59.

Yesterday's high was 85 degrees and the low was 66.

Last year on this date the high was 87 degrees and the low was 53. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 66 degrees, the low was 49 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 86 degrees and the low was 49.

The record high for Oct. 20 is 97 degrees, set in 2003. The record low is 35, set in 1908. The normal high is 85 degrees.

Oct. 19

Today should be sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 58.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 62.

Last year on this date the high was 82 degrees and the low was 59. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 67 degrees, the low was 55 and there was 1.75 inches of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 58.

The record high for Oct. 19 is 98 degrees, set in 1933. The record low is 35, set in 1904.

Oct. 18

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 82 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 59.

Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 54.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees, the low was 62 and there was 1.01 inches of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 60.

The record high for Oct. 18 is 98 degrees, set in 1933. The normal high is 86 degrees.

Oct. 17

Today should be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 58.

Yesterday's high was 76 degrees, the low was 58 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 62. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees, the low was 65 and there was 7 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 86 degrees, the low was 49 and there was 4 hundredths of an inch of rain.