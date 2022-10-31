Today's Tucson weather forecast: Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Happy Halloween!

Today should be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and light wind. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with a low around 52 and calm winds from the southeast about 6 mph in the evening for trick or treating.

Yesterday's high was 79 degrees and the low was 48.

Last year on this date the high was 86 degrees and the low was 56. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 54 degrees, the low was 38 and there was a trace amount of precipitation. One hundred years ago the high was 69 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for Oct. 31 is 93 degrees, set in 1916. The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1900.

Oct. 30

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and winds from the southeast at 5-8 mph. Tonight should be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 49. Winds should be from the northwest at 5-7 mph.

Yesterday's high was 81 degrees and the low was 49.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 58 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 64 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Oct. 30 is 94 degrees, set in 2001. The record low is 26, set in 1971.

On Oct. 30, 1951, Tucson got its heaviest rain in history, at least up until that point. From the Arizona Daily Star, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1951:

Record Rainfall Deluges Tucson With 1.86 Inches By SEALE DOSS Steady rain brought Tucson its heaviest October downpour in weather bureau history yesterday ─ a near-two-inch deluge which left autos stalled, planes grounded and telephones out of order at the rain's two-day peak in mid-afternoon. Most of the north side streets were flooded. Both the Rillito creek and Santa Cruz rover, dry ordinarily, became roaring torrents. And the weatherman who had forecast clear skies, spent the afternoon blushing. A storm front coming up from Mexico, the U.S. Weather Bureau's "blind spot," was the cause of it all. Despite the fact yesterday's 1.86 inches of rain was a record for the entire month of October, it's not over yet. The prediction for today: more showers. Weather bureau officials went back to July 24, 1948 to find a 24-hour period which brought so much rainfall. On that date a total of 1.87 inches of rain fell.

Oct. 29

Expect today to be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph, changing direction in the afternoon. It should be mostly clear tonight with a low around 49 and winds from the northwest at about 6 mph.

Yesterday's high was 78 degrees and the low was 47.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 74 degrees and the low was 49. One hundred years ago the high was 71 degrees and the low as 38.

The record high for Oct. 29 is 94 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 32, set in 1912.

Oct. 28

Today should be sunny with a nigh near 78 degrees and winds from the east-southeast at 8-15 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 49 and winds from the southeast at 8-10 mph.

Yesterday's high was 76 degrees and the low was 50.

Last year on this date the high was 86 degrees and the low was 44. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 70 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees, the low was 43 and there was 18 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for Oct. 28 is 94 degrees, set in 2007. The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1897.

Oct. 27

Today should be sunny with a high near 77 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 46.

Yesterday's high was 81 degrees and the low was 48.

Last year on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 45. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 63 degrees, the low was 50 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 49.

The record high for Oct. 27 is 97 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 32, set in 2020.

Oct. 26

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 51.

Yesterday's high was 77 degrees and the low was 43.

Last year on this date the high was 72 degrees, the low was 51 and there was a trace amount of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 66 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 89 degrees and the low was 43.

The record high for Oct. 26 is 96 degrees, set in 2001. The record low is 32, set in 1899. The normal high is 83 degrees.

Oct. 25

Today should be sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Tonight, expect it to be mostly clear with a low around 47.

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees, which is a record low high for the Oct. 24. The low was 49 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 67 degrees, the low was 48 and there was 7 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 86 degrees and the low was 44.