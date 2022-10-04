Today's Tucson weather forecast: Oct. 4

Oct. 4

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 64 and a 30 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 94 degrees and the low was 68.

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 66. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees, the low was 64 and there was 63 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 96 degrees and the low was 58.

The record high for Oct. 4 is 102 degrees, set in 2020.

Oct. 3

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 93 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 67 and a 20 percent chance of rain in the early evening.

Yesterday's high was 92 degrees, the low was 65 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 62. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 74 degrees, the low was 62 and there was 59 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 98 degrees and the low was 63.

The record high for Oct. 3 is 102 degrees, set in 1993.

Oct. 2

Today should be sunny with a high near 92. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 67.

Yesterday's high was 91 degrees and the low was 65.

Last year on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 60. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 62. One hundred years ago the high was 97 degrees and the low was 59.

The record high for Oct. 2 is 103degrees, set in 2020.

Oct. 1

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 67 and a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight.

Yesterday's high was 92 degrees, the low was 68 and there was 27 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 87 degrees and the low was 61. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 97 degrees and the low was 63. One hundred years ago the high was 95 degrees and the low was 60.

The record high for Oct. 1 is 103 degrees, set in 2020.

Sept. 30

Today should bring increasing clouds, a high near 92 and a 40 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight expect it to be partly cloudy with a low around 67 and a 20 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 90 degrees and the low was 70.

Last year on this date the high was 86 degrees, the low was 63 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 60. One hundred years ago the high was 91 degrees and the low was 58.

The record high for Sept. 30 is 104 degrees, set in 2010.

Sept. 29

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 90 and a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight, expect it to be partly cloudy with a low around 68 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 96 degrees, the low was 72 and there was 4 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 57. One hundred years ago the high was 91 degrees and the low was 62.

The record high for Sept. 29 is 101, set in 2010.

Sept. 28

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 95 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 and a 20 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 97 degrees and the low was 75.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 68. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 60. One hundred years ago the high was 88 degrees, the low was 61 and there was 28 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for Sept. 28 is 103, set in 1994.