Today's Tucson weather forecast: Sept. 15

Sept. 15
Today should be sunny
with a high near 95. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Yesterday's high was 93 and the low was 68.
Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees, and the low was 69. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 104 degrees, the low was 66.
The record high for Sept. 15 was
105 in 2018. Sept. 14
Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Yesterday's high was 92 and the low was 67.
Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees, and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 103 degrees, the low was 66.
The record high for Sept. 13 107 in 2000.
Sept. 13
Today should see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and mostly sunny skies, with a high near 92. Tonight should be cloudy, with a low around 69.
Yesterday's high was 94 and the low was 70.
Last year on this date the high was 104 degrees, and the low was 72. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 66. One hundred years ago the high was 102 degrees, the low was 67.
The record high for Sept. 13 was 107 in 1895.
Sept. 12
Today should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 94 and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Tonight should be cloudy, with a low around 70.
Yesterday's high was 100 and the low was 73.
Last year on this date the high was 104 degrees, and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 65. One hundred years ago the high was 96 degrees, the low was 70.
The record high for Sept. 11 was 106 in 2017.
Sept. 11
Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 98. Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Yesterday's high was 92 and the low was 71.
Last year on this date the high was 103 degrees, and the low was 73. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68. One hundred years ago the high was 98 degrees, the low was 64.
The record high for Sept. 11 was 107 in 1990.
Sept. 10
Today should be Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Yesterday's high was 92 and the low was 71.
Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees, and the low was 74. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 67. One hundred years ago the high was 100 degrees, the low was 70.
The record high for Sept. 10 was 107 in 1990.
Sept. 9
Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 90. Tonight should be cloudy with a low around 71. There is a 60 percent chance of showers starting midday.
Yesterday's high was 97 and the low was 76.
Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees, and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 95 degrees, the low was 68.
The record high for Sept. 9 is 105 in 1990.
Sept. 8
Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 99 degrees. Tonight should be cloudy with a low around 75.
Yesterday's high was 101 and the low was 71.
Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 69. One hundred years ago the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68.
The record high for Sept. 8 is 105, set in 1994.
Sept. 7
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 103 degrees. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76.
Yesterday's high was 103 degrees and the low was 80.
Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low was 73. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 86 degrees, the low was 67 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 96 degrees and the low was 66.
The record high for Sept. 7 is 105, set in 2000.
Sept. 6
Today should be sunny with a high near 103 degrees. Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 72.
Yesterday's high was 102 degrees and the low was 79.
Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low was 70. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 91 degrees and the low was 66.
The record high for Sept. 6 is 107, set in 2020.
Photos: 2022 monsoon around Tucson
Monsoon 2022
Tucson Fire Department Ladder 16 helped a victim safely out of the Alamo Wash just south of 22nd Street around 8 p.m Thursday, Aug. 25.
Tucson Fire Department
Monsoons 2022
Tucson Electric Power workers watch while a utility pole snapped during a monsoon storm is slowly raised along South Kolb Rd, between East Golf Links Rd. and East Escalante Rd. On Thursday. North bound traffic is closed along South Kolb Rd. between East Golf Links Rd. and East Escalante Rd. while the work progresses.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
A Tucson Electric Power crane slowly raises a damaged power pole along South Kolb Rd, between East Golf Links Rd. and East Escalante Rd., on Thursday.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A utility pole snapped during a monsoon storm rests on a home along South Kolb Rd, between East Golf Links Rd. and East Escalante Rd. on Aug. 25, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
South bound traffic pass Tucson Electric Power while TEP works along South Kolb Rd, between East Golf Links Rd. and East Escalante Rd., to repair multiple power poles in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 25, 2022. The poles were damaged due to a monsoon storm. Work is expected through the week. North bound traffic is closed along South Kolb Rd. between East Golf Links Rd. and East Escalante Rd.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Tucson Electric Power employees work on a newly installed power pole while other TEP employees work along South Kolb Rd, between East Golf Links Rd. and East Escalante Rd., to repair multiple power poles in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 25, 2022. The poles were damaged due to a monsoon storm. Work is expected through the week. North bound traffic is closed along South Kolb Rd. between East Golf Links Rd. and East Escalante Rd.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Swift water rescue
Tucson Fire Department personnel perform a swift water rescue for a man trapped by flood waters under the Blacklidge Drive bridge at Walnut Avenue, Tucson, Ariz., August 24, 2022. The man refused treatment at the scene.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Watch Now: Time lapse of sundown over downtown
Monsoon 2022
Lightning hits behind Tumamoc Hill just after sunset as a several monsoon storms move through Tucson, Ariz., August 23, 2022. The storms produced localized flooding from heavy rains, especially in the southern portions of the area.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Lightning strikes just west of Tumamoc Hill from a cell that built up just to the south of Tucson, Ariz., August 23, 2022. Several cells formed around the valley just before sunset, dropping rain and causing some localized flooding.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A large lightning strike silhouettes Tumamoc Hill, part of a series of monsoon storms that built up over the valley and Tucson, Ariz., August 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Two bolts of lightning strike near Sentinel Peak and southern Tucson, Ariz., August 23, 2022. Several storms brewed up around the area, producing heavy rain
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A bolt of lightning hits to the west of Tumamoc Hill during sun set, one several monsoon storms that dropped rain as well throughout Tucson, Ariz., August 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
A couple walks in the rain at
El Presidio Plaza as a monsoon storm travels across downtown Tucson August 19, 2022. Rain is expected throughout the weekend.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A waving motorcyclist ridings along North Soldier Trail while water from the Agua Caliente Wash flows over Soldier Trail in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 21, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A kayaker finishes riding the water inside the Rillito River near North Campbell Ave. and East River Rd. in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 21, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A motorist drives along North Soldier Trail while water from the Agua Caliente Wash flows over Soldier Trail in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 21, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A kayaker travels down the Rillito River near North Campbell Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 21, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Cyclists ride along the Rillito River Park Trail while storm water flows inside the Rillito River under North Campbell Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 21, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A family looks at the running water inside the Rillito River while walking along the Rillito River Park Trail near North Craycroft Rd. and East River Rd. in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 21, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A dog swims inside the Rillito River near North Campbell Ave. and East River Rd. in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 21, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A semi-shrouded lightning bolt illuminates a shaft of rain dropping on the north-central part of town as a monsoon cell begins growing over Tucson, Ariz., August 17, 2022. Rain, at times heavy, and lightning fell over most of the valley during the early evening and into the night.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A car zooms through the foot-deep water flooding the intersection of Glenn Street and Tucson Boulevard, the after effect of a monsoon storm that expanded over Tucson, Ariz., August 17, 2022. The storm dropped rain over much of the valley starting shortly before sunset and into the night.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Lightning strikes the Santa Catalina Mountains near Pima Canyon during a monsoon storm on Aug. 10, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Lightning strikes the Santa Catalina Mountains near Pima Canyon during a monsoon storm on Aug. 10, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Monsoon storm moving Marana across slowly obscures the view of Picacho Peak 20 miles to the northwest on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
The clouds open and rain pours from a monsoon storm moving across the Tucson Mountains into Marana on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
A monsoon storm moves across Marana and into the Tortolita Mountains on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Power lines down on Linda Vista Drive between N. Bald Eagle Ave. and W. Waterbuck Drive after a powerful monsoon storm moved across the Tucson Mountains into Marana on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Power lines down on Linda Vista Drive between N. Bald Eagle Ave. and W. Waterbuck Drive after a powerful monsoon storm moved across the Tucson Mountains into Marana on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Lightning strikes the ground while a monsoon storm passes over the Rincon Mountains on the east side of Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 7, 2022 as seen from Babad Do'ag Scenic Overlook in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Visitors watch a monsoon storm as it passes over the Rincon Mountains on the Eastside of Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 7, 2022 as seen from Babad Do'ag Scenic Overlook in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A monsoon storm passes over the Rincon Mountains on the east side of Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 7, 2022 as seen from Babad Do'ag Scenic Overlook in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A large bolt hits the southern end of the Rincon Mountain foothills, near Colossal Cave Road and Mary Ann Cleveland Way, part of a monsoon storm that spread rain, wind and hours of lightning in Vail, Ariz., August 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
The last of the day's light hits monsoon storm clouds while lighting strikes in the Rincon Mountain foothills in Vail, Ariz., August 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Lightning strikes in the southern Rincon Mountain foothills, the second night in row a monsoon storm moved in from the east and through Vail, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
The day's dying light catches the high monsoon storm clouds while lighting strikes in the Rincon Mountain foothills in Vail, Ariz., August 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A bolt of lightning hits the southern slopes of the Rincon Mountains shortly after sunset, part of a monsoon storm as it rolls in over Vail, Ariz., August 6, 2022. Steady light rain was preceded by gusty winds as well as the light show.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Twin bolts hit the southern slopes of the Rincon Mountains as a monsoon storm rolls in over Vail, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2022. High winds and rain also flowed through the area into the night.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A large bolt touches down in the foothills of the southern Rincon Mountains, one of hundreds of lightning strikes generated from just before sunset until far into the night by a monsoon storm over Vail, Ariz., August 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Shortly after sunset, a monsoon storm rolls in over Vail, Ariz., August 6, 2022. The storm brought gusty winds, rain and hours of lightning as it headed northeast and into the Santa Cruz valley.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A monsoon storm rolls in over Vail, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2022, dropping rain as well as lightning in the Rincon Mountains and foothills. Lightning was hitting throughout the area for several hours.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A large bolt hits in the lower reaches of the Rincon Mountain foothills as the monsoon storm makes its way into Vail, Ariz., August 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Three bolts in the vanguard of a monsoon storm strike the Rincon Mountains as it heads northwest and over Vail, Ariz., August 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Two bolts of cloud-to-ground lightning fall from into the Rincon Mountain foothills from monsoon storm rolling west and into Vail, Ariz., August 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Multiple ground strikes as well as cloud-to-cloud lighting flashes around a home on a ridge southeast of Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2022. The storm was mostly east of the Rincon Mountains until midnight. Another band was moving to the west just south of the city.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Lightning and a column of rain from a late night monsoon storm rolls over the area southeast of Tucson, Ariz., August 3, 2022. Frequent cloud-to-cloud as well as ground strikes were over the Vail area for much of the evening into the early morning hours.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Rain and lightning from a late night monsoon storm rolls over homes on a ridge southeast of Tucson, Ariz., August 3, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A woman walks with her umbrella as a sprinkle of rain falls in downtown Tucson on Aug. 3, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A woman walks along Sixth Avenue as a sprinkle of rain falls in downtown Tucson on Aug. 3, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Pima County Wastewater Reclamation crew members clear sand and rocks from a manhole at Havasu Road southeast of Columbus Blvd. inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Residents watch as crew members work to clear out rocks, dirt and mud off Havasu Road southeast of Columbus Blvd. inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
A Pima County Wastewater Reclamation crew member, right, reacts as water spills out of a tube while crew members work to clear sand and rocks from a manhole at Havasu Road southeast of Columbus Blvd. inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
While crews work to clean up the damage from Sunday evenings monsoon storm, a Havasu Road and Columbus Blvd. sign lies on the side of road farther southeast then the Havasu Rd and Columbus Blvd. corner inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
A residents car is stuck in a pile of mud along East Havasu Rd inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Resident Maria Perri shovels some dirt along East Havasu Rd. in front go her home inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night. "It was a raging river down here," said Perri. Some residents hung out in her drive way to get away from the flooding, added Perri.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
Workers from Pima County Wastewater Reclamation clear sand and rocks from a manhole at Havasu Road and Columbus Blvd. in the Catalina Foothills on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after a raging Finger Rock Wash swamped a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
Boulders and debris block Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd as seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after a raging Finger Rock Wash that swamped a handful of homes on in the Catalina Foothills on Sunday night.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
A mud-splattered wheelchair at an adult care home on Havasu Road in the Catalina Foothills on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Rural Metro firefighters evacuated the residents after a raging Finger Rock Wash swamped a handful of homes on Havasu Road east of Columbus Blvd. in the Catalina Foothills on Sunday night.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
A street sign fell victim to floodwaters on Havasu Road east of Columbus Blvd as seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after a raging Finger Rock Wash swamped a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
A cyclist rides along The Loop at Grant Road next to the Santa Cruz River swollen with runoff from midtown Tucson storm on July 26, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
Monsoon clouds rise above the desert floor southeast of Tucson, behind Tumamoc Hill on July 26, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A monsoon storm begins dropping rain as it grows to the southeast of Sonoita, Ariz., July 29, 2022. The cell was one of several that formed over the area, dumping rain on the plain for much of the afternoon.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A US Border Patrol truck heads east on State Route 82 as a monsoon storm boils up to the south just outside Sonoita, Ariz., July 29, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
The statue, Tribute to Ranching, stands under a growing monsoon cloud outside the Santa Cruz County Fair & Rodeo Association grounds, Sonoita, Ariz., July 29, 2022. The cell was one of several that dumped rain on the area throughout the afternoon.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Onlookers get video and photos while watching the debris filled leading edge of water fill the Tanque Verde Wash at Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022. Heavy monsoon rains over the past few days has water flowing in some of the area washes and low lying areas.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Birdie the Golf Dog takes a cooling break in the water beginning to fill the Tanque Verde Wash at Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Paul Delligatti lines up his shot while recording video of the leading edge of floodwaters in the Tanque Verde Wash flow across Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Dustin Ovayvar, left, and his family, were among the handful that waited to catch the arrival of the leading edge of the waters heading down the Tanque Verde Wash at Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Tom Woodrow and his mother Diane wade through the northern channel after getting cut off watching the water fill the southern branch of the leading edge of flood water in the Tanque Verde Wash flow over Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Tucson Fire Department personnel pull a man out of the floodwaters of the Arroyo Chico rushing through a construction channel near 9th Avenue just north of 6th Street during a monsoon storm that dumped inches of rain on parts of Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022. The man was eventually carried to a nearby ambulance.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A driver has second thoughts about driving into the flooded Arroyo Chico in midtown during a monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022. The driver eventually turned around.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A driver takes his SUV into the running waters of the Arroyo Chico in midtown during a monsoon storm, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A Jeep blasts at high speed into the flooded Arroyo Chico after a monsoon storm dumped inches of rain on parts of Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A woman and her curious dog get a closer look at the flood waters of Arroyo Chico running over Plummer Avenue during a monsoon storm that dumped inches of rain over parts of Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A driver takes a jeep through the high waters of Arroyo Chico running over Plummer Avenue during a monsoon storm through the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Tucson, 2022
Krishna Ghimire and Sumod Bastakoti take a selfie of themselves with storm clouds approaching from Sentinel Peak Park on July 26, 2022.
Shekib Rahmani / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A lightning bolt hits in the valley as an afternoon monsoon storm rolls over east central Tucson, Ariz., July 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
The setting sun lights up the patchy monsoon clouds overhead as Omar Rojas Jr. works on pitching out of the stretch with his dad, Omar Sr., on the diamond at David G. Herrera and Ramon Quiroz Park, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2022. The two Omars were working out while daughter/sister Julissa practiced nearby with her softball team. Monsoon 2022 may finally bring the rain, with precipitation forecast this weekend and throughout the coming week.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Mammatus clouds roll over the evening skies west of the Tucson Mountains during a little light monsoon activity around Tucson, Ariz., July 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
With a monsoon cell dropping a bit of rain to the west, fans find seats in the grandstands long the strip during Street Rally night at the Tucson Dragway Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sand bags
Sarah Travis and her son John Donnelly, on shovel duty, and his friend Kai Squire, take advantage of the Department of Transportation and Mobility's sandbag filling site in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2022. The trio were helping a neighbor in need get ready for the coming rains. This is the seventh year DTM is providing bags and sand for residents to make sandbags to deal with monsoon flooding.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro Wash
Pima County crews expanded the Chuck Huckelberry Loop along the Canyon del Oro Wash north of Magee Road on June 7 and cleared out brush in the channel and performed flood control measures to prevent water from monsoon rains flooding the path.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
A vehicle travels down North Houghton Rd. while a small storm passes over the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, Ariz. on June 27, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Two vehicles drive through a series of puddles on East Speedway after a rain storm passed through the Eastside of Tucson, Ariz. on June 27, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
monsoon 2022
A crew with Hunter Contracting Co. work on a pathway surrounding a new storm basin while monsoon clouds build to the south of Cherry Avenue Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 29, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
A rainbow fragment above Pima Canyon and the Santa Catalina Mountains on June 27.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Monsoon clouds over the Tohono O'Odham Nation loom behind the towers on Tumamoc Hill on June 28.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Olga Martinez, far left, and her daughter Raquel Diaz watch a monsoon storm pass over the Santa Catalina Mountains from "A" Mountain in Tucson, Ariz. on July 24, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
