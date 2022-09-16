Today's Tucson weather forecast: Sept. 16

Sept. 16

Today should be sunny, with a high near 97. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Yesterday's high was 95 and the low was 68.

Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees, and the low was 69. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 67. One hundred years ago the high was 98 degrees, the low was 71.

The record high for Sept. 15 was 104 in 1928.

Sept. 15

Today should be sunny, with a high near 95. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Yesterday's high was 93 and the low was 68.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees, and the low was 69. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 104 degrees, the low was 66.

The record high for Sept. 15 was 105 in 2018.

Sept. 14

Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Yesterday's high was 92 and the low was 67.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees, and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 103 degrees, the low was 66.

The record high for Sept. 13 107 in 2000.

Sept. 13

Today should see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and mostly sunny skies, with a high near 92. Tonight should be cloudy, with a low around 69.

Yesterday's high was 94 and the low was 70.

Last year on this date the high was 104 degrees, and the low was 72. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 66. One hundred years ago the high was 102 degrees, the low was 67.

The record high for Sept. 13 was 107 in 1895.

Sept. 12

Today should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 94 and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Tonight should be cloudy, with a low around 70.

Yesterday's high was 100 and the low was 73.

Last year on this date the high was 104 degrees, and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 65. One hundred years ago the high was 96 degrees, the low was 70.

The record high for Sept. 11 was 106 in 2017.

Sept. 11

Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 98. Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Yesterday's high was 92 and the low was 71.

Last year on this date the high was 103 degrees, and the low was 73. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68. One hundred years ago the high was 98 degrees, the low was 64.

The record high for Sept. 11 was 107 in 1990.

Sept. 10

Today should be Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Yesterday's high was 92 and the low was 71.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees, and the low was 74. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 67. One hundred years ago the high was 100 degrees, the low was 70.

The record high for Sept. 10 was 107 in 1990.

Sept. 9

Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 90. Tonight should be cloudy with a low around 71. There is a 60 percent chance of showers starting midday.

Yesterday's high was 97 and the low was 76.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees, and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 95 degrees, the low was 68.

The record high for Sept. 9 is 105 in 1990.

Sept. 8

Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 99 degrees. Tonight should be cloudy with a low around 75.

Yesterday's high was 101 and the low was 71.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 69. One hundred years ago the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68.

The record high for Sept. 8 is 105, set in 1994.

Sept. 7

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 103 degrees. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76.

Yesterday's high was 103 degrees and the low was 80.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low was 73. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 86 degrees, the low was 67 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 96 degrees and the low was 66.

The record high for Sept. 7 is 105, set in 2000.

Sept. 6

Today should be sunny with a high near 103 degrees. Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 72.

Yesterday's high was 102 degrees and the low was 79.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low was 70. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 91 degrees and the low was 66.

The record high for Sept. 6 is 107, set in 2020.