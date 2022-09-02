Today's Tucson weather forecast: Sept. 2

Sept. 2

Today should be sunny with a high near 102. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 75.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees and the low was 79.

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees, the low was 70 and there was a trace amount of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 93 degrees, the low was 70 and there was 76 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 99 degrees and the low was 70.

The record high for Sept. 2 is 107 degrees, set in 1950.

Sept. 1

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 100 degrees Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 74.

Yesterday's high was 97 degrees and the low was 78.

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees, the low was 70 and there was a trace amount of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 93 degrees, the low was 70 and there was 76 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 99 degrees and the low was 70.

The record high for Sept. 1 is 107 degrees, set in 1950.

Aug. 31

Today should be sunny with a high near 100 degrees. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a low around 75 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 104 and the low was 75 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees, the low was 72 and there was 18 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 97 degrees, the low was 70 and there was 45 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 92 degrees, the low was 76 and there was a trace amount of rain.

The record high for Aug. 31 is 108 degrees, set in 2011.

Aug. 30

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 104 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 75.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees and the low was 74.

Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees, the low was 76 and there was 4 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees, the low was 68 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 106 degrees and the low was 69.

The record high for Aug. 30 is 107, set in 2011.

Aug. 29

Today should be sunny with a high of about 101 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 76.

Yesterday's high was 96 degrees and the low was 76.

Last year on this date the high was 103 degrees and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91 degrees, the low was 71 and there was 37 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 106 degrees and the low was 68.

The record high for Aug. 29 is 107, set in 1985.

Aug. 28

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 97. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 74.

Yesterday's high was 98 degrees and the low was 75.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 92 degrees, the low was 69 and there was 3 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 105 degrees and the low was 72.

The record high for Aug. 28 is 107 degrees, set in 2020.

Aug. 27

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 98 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 73.

Yesterday's high was 98 degrees and the low was 75.

Last year on this date the high was 103 degrees and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 100 degrees and the low was 74.

The record high for Aug. 27 is 108, set in 2011.