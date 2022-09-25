Today's Tucson weather forecast: Sept. 25

Sept. 25

Today should be sunny with a high near 98 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 73.

Yesterday's high was 98 degrees and the low was 71.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees, the low was 68 and there was 3 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 55. One hundred years ago the high was 95 degrees and the low was 61.

The record high for Sept. 25 is 104, set in 1899.

Sept. 24

Today should be sunny with a high near 97 degrees. Tonight is likely to be mostly clear with a low around 72.

Yesterday's high was 96 degrees and the low was 71.

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 86 degrees and the low was 60. One hundred years ago the high was 97 degrees and the low was 61.

The record high for Sept. 24 is 104, set in 1899.

Sept. 23

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 97 and a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 73 and a 30 percent chance of rain likely before 8 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 96 degrees, the low was 70 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees, the low was 68 and there was 5 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 69. One hundred years ago the high was 93 degrees and the low was 61.

The record high for Sept. 23 is 103, set in 2001.

Sept. 22

Today should be sunny, with a high near 95. Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Yesterday's high was 85 and the low was 72.

Last year on this date the high was 96 degrees, and the low was 67. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 97 degrees, the low was 63.

The record high for Sept. 22 was 106 in 1989.

Sept. 21

Today should be partly sunny, with a high near 92. Tonight should be see a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Yesterday's high was 89 and the low was 73.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees, and the low was 65. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 59. One hundred years ago the high was 91 degrees, the low was 67.

The record high for Sept. 21 was 105 in 1954.

Sept. 20

Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Tonight should be see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and be mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Yesterday's high was 100 and the low was 75.

Last year on this date the high was 97 degrees, and the low was 68. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 57. One hundred years ago the high was 89 degrees, the low was 73.

The record high for Sept. 20 was 104 in 1926.