Today's Tucson weather forecast: Sept. 29

Sept. 29

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 90 and a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight, expect it to be partly cloudy with a low around 68 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 96 degrees, the low was 72 and there was 4 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 57. One hundred years ago the high was 91 degrees and the low was 62.

The record high for Sept. 29 is 101, set in 2010.

Sept. 28

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 95 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 and a 20 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 97 degrees and the low was 75.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 68. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 60. One hundred years ago the high was 88 degrees, the low was 61 and there was 28 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for Sept. 28 is 103, set in 1994.

Sept. 27

Today should be sunny with a high near 96 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 72.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees and the low was 73.

Last year on this date the high was 83 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 62. One hundred years ago the high was 89 degrees, the low was 58 and there was 1.02 inches of rain.

The record high for Sept. 27 is 102, set in 1994.

Sept. 26

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 98 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 73 and a 20 percent chance of rain before 9 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 100 degrees and the low was 70.

Last year on this date the high was 82 degrees, the low was 64 and there was 27 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 57. One hundred years ago the high was 95 degrees and the low was 66.

The record high for Sept. 26 is 104, set in 1899.

Sept. 25

Today should be sunny with a high near 98 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 73.

Yesterday's high was 98 degrees and the low was 71.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees, the low was 68 and there was 3 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 55. One hundred years ago the high was 95 degrees and the low was 61.

The record high for Sept. 25 is 104, set in 1899.

Sept. 24

Today should be sunny with a high near 97 degrees. Tonight is likely to be mostly clear with a low around 72.

Yesterday's high was 96 degrees and the low was 71.

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 86 degrees and the low was 60. One hundred years ago the high was 97 degrees and the low was 61.

The record high for Sept. 24 is 104, set in 1899.

Sept. 23

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 97 and a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 73 and a 30 percent chance of rain likely before 8 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 96 degrees, the low was 70 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees, the low was 68 and there was 5 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 69. One hundred years ago the high was 93 degrees and the low was 61.

The record high for Sept. 23 is 103, set in 2001.