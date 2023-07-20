July 20

July 19

July 18

Today should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 112 and winds ranging from 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There is a 20 percent chance of midday rain.

Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low of around 84 and a 30 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Last year on this date, the high was 105 degrees and the low was 80.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 69.

100 years ago, the high was 97 degrees and the low was 75.

Tucson's record high for July 18 is 109 degrees, set in 1992. The record low is 60, set in 1913.

Yesterday, Tucson had its first big storm of the 2023 monsoon:

July 17

Today should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 112 and winds ranging from 9 to 14 miles per hour in the morning. There is a 30 percent chance of midday rain.

Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 86 and a 40 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Last year on this date, the high was 106 degrees and the low was 78.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 67.

100 years ago, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 74.

Tucson's record high for July 17 is 111 degrees, set in 2005. The record low is 65, set in 1909.

Yesterday's high of 111 beat the record July 16 high of 110, set in 2003 and 2019.

July 16

Today should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 112 and winds ranging from 5 to 11 miles per hour in the morning.

Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low of around 85.

Last year on this date, the high was 108 degrees and the low was 78.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 88 degrees and the low was 69.

100 years ago, the high was 98 degrees and the low was 69.

Tucson's record high for July 16 is 110 degrees, set in 2019. The record low is 64, set in 1905.

July 15

Today should be sunny and hot, with a high near 110 and wind ranging from 6 to 13 miles per hour in the morning.

Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low of around 84 and a 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m.

Last year on this date, the high was 108 degrees and the low was 80.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 89 degrees and the low was 67.

100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 71.

Tucson's record high for July 15 is 110 degrees, set in 1998. The record low is 62, set in 1905.

July 14

July 13

July 12

July 11

Today should be hot, with a high near 105 and increasing cloud coverage. Expect wind ranging from 6 to 10 miles per hour in the morning and a 40 percent chance of showers after noon.

Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low of around 82. There is a 40 percent chance of showers before midnight.

Last year on this date, the high was 110 degrees and the low was 81.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 74.

100 years ago, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 76.

Tucson's record high for July 11 is 111 degrees, set in 1958. The record low is 68, set in 1937.

July 10

Today should be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 106 and light wind ranging from 5 to 13 miles per hour. There is a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 80. There is a 30 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m.

Last year on this date the high was 108 degrees and the low was 81.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 103 degrees and the low was 77.

100 years ago, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 74.

Tucson's record high for July 10 is 109 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 60, set in 1926.

July 9

Today should be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 106 and light wind ranging from 5 to 13 miles per hour. There is a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 78. There is a 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m.

Last year on this date the high was 108 degrees and the low was 82.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 101 degrees and the low was 71.

100 years ago, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 67.

Tucson's record high for July 9 is 110 degrees, set in 1979. The record low is 58, set in 1926.

July 8

July 7

July 6

Today should be sunny and hot with a high near 112 and winds ranging from 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. Tonight should be clear with a low around 79.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 74.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75.

100 years ago, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 70.

Tucson's record high for July 6 is 109 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 59, set in 1902.

July 5

Today should be sunny and hot with a high near 109 and winds ranging from 5 to 13 miles per hour. Tonight should be clear with a low around 78.

Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 79.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 107 degrees and the low was 77.

100 years ago, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75.

Tucson's record high for July 5 is 111 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 54, set in 1912.