June 20

Today should be sunny with a high near 103 and winds ranging from 6 to 16 mph. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 71 and winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 74.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 101 degrees and the low was 57.

100 years ago, the high was 89 degrees and the low was 59.

Tucson's record high for June 20 is 116 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 53, set in 1920.

June 19

Today should be partly cloudy with a high near 102 and some blowing dust. Expect winds ranging from 8 to 22 mph. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 72.

Last year on this date the high was 100 degrees and the low was 76.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 95 degrees and the low was 63.

100 years ago, the high was 95 degrees and the low was 58.

Tucson's record high for June 19 is 115 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 50, set in 1921.

June 18

Today should be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 105. Expect it to be breezy out, with winds ranging from 5 to 21 mph throughout the day. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 75.

Last year on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 79.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 61.

100 years ago, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 54.

Tucson's record high for June 18 is 113 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 49, set in 1921.

