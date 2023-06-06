June 6

June 5

Today should be sunny with a high near 103 and wind ranging from 6 to 14 mph. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 66 and southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 100 degrees and the low was 66.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 58.

100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 53.

Tucson's record high for June 5 is 110 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 46, set in 1908.

June 4

Today should be sunny with a high near 102 and light wind ranging from 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 68 and wind 5 to 15 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 99 degrees and the low was 74.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 90 degrees and the low was 57.

100 years ago, the high was 89 degrees and the low was 53.

Tucson's record high for June 4 is 112 degrees, set in 1990. The record low is 43, set in 1908.

June 3

June 2

June 1

May 31

May 30

Today should be sunny with a high near 96 and wind 6 to 14 mph from the south. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 61 and wind 12 to 17 mph.