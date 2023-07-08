July 8
July 7
July 6
Today should be sunny and hot with a high near 112 and winds ranging from 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. Tonight should be clear with a low around 79.
- Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 74.
- 50 years ago on this date, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75.
- 100 years ago, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 70.
Tucson's record high for July 6 is 109 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 59, set in 1902.
July 5
Today should be sunny and hot with a high near 109 and winds ranging from 5 to 13 miles per hour. Tonight should be clear with a low around 78.
- Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 79.
- 50 years ago on this date, the high was 107 degrees and the low was 77.
- 100 years ago, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75.
Tucson's record high for July 5 is 111 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 54, set in 1912.
July 4
