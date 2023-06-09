June 9
Today should start partly sunny, then gradually become sunny with a high near 95 and light wind ranging from 5 to 7 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 62 and wind 5 to 9 mph.
- Last year on this date the high was 106 degrees and the low was 84.
- 50 years ago on this date, the high was 104 degrees and the low was 70.
- 100 years ago, the high was 98 degrees and the low was 54.
Tucson's record high for June 9 is 109 degrees, set in 1985. The record low is 50, set in 1907.
June 8
Today will have increasing clouds, with a high near 95 and southeast wind ranging from 6 to 13 mph. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 64 and southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
- Last year on this date the high was 107 degrees and the low was 78.
- 50 years ago on this date, the high was 103 degrees and the low was 66.
- 100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 53.
Tucson's record high for June 8 is 111 degrees, set in 1985. The record low is 46, set in 1925.
June 7
June 6
June 5
Today should be sunny with a high near 103 and wind ranging from 6 to 14 mph. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 66 and southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.
- Last year on this date the high was 100 degrees and the low was 66.
- 50 years ago on this date, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 58.
- 100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 53.
Tucson's record high for June 5 is 110 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 46, set in 1908.
