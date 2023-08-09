Aug. 9

Today there is an 80 percent chance of rain and possible thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Expect a high temperature near 100 and winds ranging from 5 to 13 miles per hour.

Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 75 and a 70 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Last year on this date, the high was 98 degrees and the low was 70.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 70.

100 years ago, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 71.

Tucson's record high for July 31 is 111 degrees, set in 1986. The record low is 66, set in 2006.