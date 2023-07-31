July 31

Today there is an 80 percent chance of rain and possible thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Expect a high temperature near 100 and winds ranging from 5 to 13 miles per hour.

Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 75 and a 70 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Last year on this date, the high was 98 degrees and the low was 70.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 70.

100 years ago, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 71.

Tucson's record high for July 31 is 111 degrees, set in 1986. The record low is 66, set in 2006.

July 24

Today should be partly cloudy and hot, with a high near 110 and winds ranging from 5 to 13 miles per hour. There is a 40 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low of around 83 and a 40 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Last year on this date, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 74.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 101 degrees and the low was 67.

100 years ago, the high was 91 degrees and the low was 70.

Tucson's record high for July 24 is 112 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 62, set in 1913.

