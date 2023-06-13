June 13

Today should be sunny with a high near 92 and winds ranging from 9 to 14 mph. Tonight should be clear with a low around 63.

Last year on this date the high was 108 degrees and the low was 81.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 80 degrees and the low was 62.

100 years ago, the high was 102 degrees and the low was 66.

Tucson's record high for June 12 is 110 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 49, set in 1913.

Today should be sunny with a high near 94 and winds ranging from 7 to 12 mph. Tonight should be clear with a low around 59.

Last year on this date the high was 109 degrees and the low was 80.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 74.

100 years ago, the high was 106 degrees and the low was 63.

Tucson's record high for June 11 is 111 degrees, set in 1933. The record low is 49, set in 1913.

Today should start partly sunny, then gradually become sunny with a high near 95 and light wind ranging from 5 to 7 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 62 and wind 5 to 9 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 106 degrees and the low was 84.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 104 degrees and the low was 70.

100 years ago, the high was 98 degrees and the low was 54.

Tucson's record high for June 9 is 109 degrees, set in 1985. The record low is 50, set in 1907.

Today will have increasing clouds, with a high near 95 and southeast wind ranging from 6 to 13 mph. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 64 and southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 107 degrees and the low was 78.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 103 degrees and the low was 66.

100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 53.

Tucson's record high for June 8 is 111 degrees, set in 1985. The record low is 46, set in 1925.

Today should be sunny with a high near 103 and wind ranging from 6 to 14 mph. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 66 and southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 100 degrees and the low was 66.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 96 degrees and the low was 58.

100 years ago, the high was 92 degrees and the low was 53.