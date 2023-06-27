June 27

June 26

Today should be sunny and very hot with a high near 113 and winds ranging from 10 to 15 miles per hour in the morning. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 77 and winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 81.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 103 degrees and the low was 75.

100 years ago, the high was 103 degrees and the low was 71.

Tucson's record high for June 26 is 117 degrees, set in 1990. The record low is 55, set in 1965.

June 25

Today should be sunny and hot with a high near 109 and winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 77 and winds ranging from 5 to 14 mph.

Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 79.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 102 degrees and the low was 69.

100 years ago, the high was 104 degrees and the low was 71.

Tucson's record high for June 25 is 115 degrees, set in 1994. The record low is 56, set in 1907.

