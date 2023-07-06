July 6

Today should be sunny and hot with a high near 112 and winds ranging from 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. Tonight should be clear with a low around 79.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 74.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75.

100 years ago, the high was 94 degrees and the low was 70.

Tucson's record high for July 6 is 109 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 59, set in 1902.

July 5

Today should be sunny and hot with a high near 109 and winds ranging from 5 to 13 miles per hour. Tonight should be clear with a low around 78.

Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 79.

50 years ago on this date, the high was 107 degrees and the low was 77.

100 years ago, the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75.

Tucson's record high for July 5 is 111 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 54, set in 1912.