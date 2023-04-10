The afternoon of April 10

Today is the first 90-degree day of 2023. It is also the first 95-degree day of 2023. Neither of these broke the record for the earliest day in the year we reached 90 or 95 degrees.

The earliest day that Tucson reached 100 degrees is April 19 ─ that happened in 1989. We're not likely to get there today or this week, but of course, there is no guarantee.

Tonight should be clear with a low around 63 degrees and east winds of 7-10 mph becoming south winds after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:20 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 97 degrees as of 3 p.m. This is unofficial; however, if it becomes official, it will be a record.

The previous record high for April 10 is 96 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1922.

Yesterday's high was 88 degrees and the low was 51.

The afternoon of April 7

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 49 degrees and northwest winds of 5-9 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 49 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 83 degrees, as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 7 is 99 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1909.

Yesterday's high was 81 degrees and the low was 40.

The afternoon of April 6

Tonight should be mostly cloudy, then gradually clearing with a low around 47 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 6-11 mph and becoming light and variable.

The lowest temperature today has been 41 degrees with the latest occurrence at 5:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 79 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 6 is 98 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 32 degrees, set in 1936.

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 32.

The afternoon of April 5

Tonight should be clear with a low around 40 degrees and northwest winds of 9-14 mph. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 33 degrees, which last occurred at 5:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 66 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 5 is 96 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1921.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees and the low was 42.

The afternoon of April 4

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees and northwest winds of 11-16 mph. There is a freeze warning for parts of the Tucson area.

The lowest temperature today has been 45 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 59 degrees, which last occurred at 2:50 p.m., checked at 3 p.m.

The record high for April 4 is 96 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1945.