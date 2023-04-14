The afternoon of April 14

Tonight should be clear with a low around 48 degrees and west winds of 9-14 mph that will become light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:50 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 79 degrees, as of 3:20 p.m.

The record high for April 14 is 99 degrees, set in 1925. The record low is 33 degrees, set in 1922.

Yesterday's high was 84 degrees and the low was 64.

The afternoon of April 13

There is a Red Flag warning today through 8 p.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 50 degrees and west-southwest winds of 15-20 mph becoming south-southeast at 8-13 mph after midnight. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 64 degrees with the latest occurrence at 5:55 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 84 degrees as of 3 p.m.

The record high for April 13 is 96 degrees, set in 1963. The record low is 33 degrees, set in 1912.

Yesterday's high was 94 degrees and the low was 62.

The afternoon of April 12

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees and west-southwest winds of 15-20 mph. Winds will become southeast at 7-12 mph after midnight. Gusts could be as high as 30 ,ph.

The lowest temperature today has been 63 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:40 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 93 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 12 is 96 degrees, set in 1988. The record low is 34 degrees, set in 1967.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees and the low was 61.

The afternoon of April 11

Today's high of 97 degrees is a record.

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 59 degrees and winds that will be light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 61 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:15 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 97 degrees which last happened at 2:30 p.m., as of 3 p.m. and is a record high for the date.

The previous record high for April 11 is 95 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 32 degrees, set in 1922.

Yesterday's high was 97 degrees and the low was 55.

The afternoon of April 10

Today is the first 90-degree day of 2023. It is also the first 95-degree day of 2023. Neither of these broke the record for the earliest day in the year we reached 90 or 95 degrees.

The earliest day that Tucson reached 100 degrees is April 19 ─ that happened in 1989. We're not likely to get there today or this week, but of course, there is no guarantee.

Tonight should be clear with a low around 63 degrees and east winds of 7-10 mph becoming south winds after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:20 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 97 degrees as of 3 p.m. This is unofficial; however, if it becomes official, it will be a record.

The previous record high for April 10 is 96 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1922.