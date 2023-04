The afternoon of April 19

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees and west-northwest winds of 13-18 mph. Winds will change to west at 6-11 mph after midnight and gusts could be as high as 28 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 54 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:30 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 82 degrees as of 3:10 p.m.

The record high for April 19 is 101 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 33 degrees, set in 1933.

Yesterday's high was 87 degrees and the low was 56.

The afternoon of April 18

Tonight should be clear with a low around 51 degrees and west winds of 9-14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 84 degrees as of 3:15 p.m.

The record high for April 18 is 98 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 31 degrees, set in 1896.

Yesterday's high was 90 degrees and the low was 56.

The afternoon of April 17

Tonight should be clear with a low around 53 degrees and west winds of 6-15 mph becoming southeast later in the evening.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:15 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 90 degrees as of 3:10 p.m.

The record high for April 17 is 97 degrees, set in 1987. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1924.

Yesterday's high was 90 degrees and the low was 53.

The afternoon of April 14

Tonight should be clear with a low around 48 degrees and west winds of 9-14 mph that will become light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:50 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 79 degrees, as of 3:20 p.m.

The record high for April 14 is 99 degrees, set in 1925. The record low is 33 degrees, set in 1922.

Yesterday's high was 84 degrees and the low was 64.

The afternoon of April 13

There is a Red Flag warning today through 8 p.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 50 degrees and west-southwest winds of 15-20 mph becoming south-southeast at 8-13 mph after midnight. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 64 degrees with the latest occurrence at 5:55 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 84 degrees as of 3 p.m.

The record high for April 13 is 96 degrees, set in 1963. The record low is 33 degrees, set in 1912.