The afternoon of April 21

Tonight should be clear with a low around 55 degrees and northwest winds of 8-13 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 62 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:20 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 88 degrees as of 3 p.m.

The record high for April 21 is 104 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 38 degrees, set in 1941.

Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 49.

The afternoon of April 20

Tonight should be clear with a low around 51 degrees and northwest winds of 8-13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 48 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 82 degrees as of 3:53 p.m.

The record high for April 20 is 104 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 34 degrees, set in 1933.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 52.

The afternoon of April 19

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees and west-northwest winds of 13-18 mph. Winds will change to west at 6-11 mph after midnight and gusts could be as high as 28 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 54 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:30 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 82 degrees as of 3:10 p.m.

The record high for April 19 is 101 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 33 degrees, set in 1933.

Yesterday's high was 87 degrees and the low was 56.

The afternoon of April 18

Tonight should be clear with a low around 51 degrees and west winds of 9-14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 84 degrees as of 3:15 p.m.

The record high for April 18 is 98 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 31 degrees, set in 1896.

Yesterday's high was 90 degrees and the low was 56.

The afternoon of April 17

Tonight should be clear with a low around 53 degrees and west winds of 6-15 mph becoming southeast later in the evening.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:15 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 90 degrees as of 3:10 p.m.

The record high for April 17 is 97 degrees, set in 1987. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1924.