The afternoon of April 4

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees and northwest winds of 11-16 mph. There is a freeze warning for parts of the Tucson area.

The lowest temperature today has been 45 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 59 degrees, which last occurred at 2:50 p.m., checked at 3 p.m.

The record high for April 4 is 96 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1945.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 48.

The afternoon of April 3

There is a red flag warning this afternoon and wind advisories this afternoon and evening, Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 39 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 19-24 mph, decreasing to 11-16 mph after midnight. Gusts could be as high as 37 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 48d degrees with the latest occurrence at 4:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 83 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 3 is 97 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1897.

Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 46.

The afternoon of March 31

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees and northwest winds of 5-10 mph, becoming light and variable later in the evening.

The lowest temperature today has been 43 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7:10 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 70 degrees as of 3:35.

The record high for March 31 is 91 degrees, set in 2012. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1897.

Yesterday's high was 65 degrees and the low was 54.

The afternoon of March 30

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees and west-northwest winds of 7-15 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees with the latest occurrence at 1:10 p.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for March 30 is 93 degrees, set in 2015. The record low is 31 degrees, set in 1901.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 48.

The afternoon of March 29

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees and southwest winds of 8-17 mph becoming south-southeast later in the evening.

The lowest temperature today has been 48 degrees which last happened at 6:45 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 82 degrees as of 3:20 p.m.

The record high for March 29 is 92 degrees, set in 2015. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1998. The record precipitation for the date is 82 hundredths of an inch, set in 1998.