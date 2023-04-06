The afternoon of April 6

Tonight should be mostly cloudy, then gradually clearing with a low around 47 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 6-11 mph and becoming light and variable.

The lowest temperature today has been 41 degrees with the latest occurrence at 5:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 79 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 6 is 98 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 32 degrees, set in 1936.

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 32.

The afternoon of April 5

Tonight should be clear with a low around 40 degrees and northwest winds of 9-14 mph. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 33 degrees, which last occurred at 5:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 66 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 5 is 96 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1921.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees and the low was 42.

The afternoon of April 4

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees and northwest winds of 11-16 mph. There is a freeze warning for parts of the Tucson area.

The lowest temperature today has been 45 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 59 degrees, which last occurred at 2:50 p.m., checked at 3 p.m.

The record high for April 4 is 96 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1945.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 48.

The afternoon of April 3

There is a red flag warning this afternoon and wind advisories this afternoon and evening, Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 39 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 19-24 mph, decreasing to 11-16 mph after midnight. Gusts could be as high as 37 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 48d degrees with the latest occurrence at 4:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 83 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 3 is 97 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1897.

Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 46.

The afternoon of March 31

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees and northwest winds of 5-10 mph, becoming light and variable later in the evening.

The lowest temperature today has been 43 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7:10 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 70 degrees as of 3:35.