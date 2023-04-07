The afternoon of April 7

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 49 degrees and northwest winds of 5-9 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 49 degrees with the latest occurrence at 6:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 83 degrees, as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 7 is 99 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1909.

Yesterday's high was 81 degrees and the low was 40.

The afternoon of April 6

Tonight should be mostly cloudy, then gradually clearing with a low around 47 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 6-11 mph and becoming light and variable.

The lowest temperature today has been 41 degrees with the latest occurrence at 5:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 79 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 6 is 98 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 32 degrees, set in 1936.

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 32.

The afternoon of April 5

Tonight should be clear with a low around 40 degrees and northwest winds of 9-14 mph. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 33 degrees, which last occurred at 5:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 66 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 5 is 96 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1921.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees and the low was 42.

The afternoon of April 4

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees and northwest winds of 11-16 mph. There is a freeze warning for parts of the Tucson area.

The lowest temperature today has been 45 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 59 degrees, which last occurred at 2:50 p.m., checked at 3 p.m.

The record high for April 4 is 96 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1945.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 48.

The afternoon of April 3

There is a red flag warning this afternoon and wind advisories this afternoon and evening, Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 39 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 19-24 mph, decreasing to 11-16 mph after midnight. Gusts could be as high as 37 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 48d degrees with the latest occurrence at 4:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 83 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for April 3 is 97 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1897.